Two T. Marzetti employees in Horse Cave test positive for COVID-19

T. Marzetti says they have been made aware of two Horse Cave employees testing positive for COVID-19. They say they promptly activated their protocol for a COVID-19 diagnosis by placing the diagnosed employees and those in close contact into 14 day paid quarantine leave. They also performed extensive cleaning and sanitation of the all areas in question.

A statement from the company is below:

"T. Marzetti Company has no higher priority than the safety and wellbeing of our associates and their families. We share the worldwide concern over the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 on public health. Like other organizations, we are complying with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health departments regarding the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and its broad impact on our lives.

A cross-functional task force is closely monitoring daily developments and information released by local and state authorities, FDA and food safety organizations around the world. We are focused on increasing associate training and awareness of the risks of exposure and importance of prevention techniques such as proper handwashing, physical distancing and avoiding large assemblies.

We are employing every tool at our disposal including engaging a Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician to advise us on our employee safety protocols. Based on this expert advice, we have put in place a range of safety modifications and guidelines in our factories and distribution centers to ensure that we can operate safely, including but not limited to:

1. Leveraging supervisors to greet employees and inquire about their health prior to them entering the building

2. Conducting employee temperature checks prior to each shift at all our production locations. We are also asking all employees to check their own temperature prior to their shifts

3. Conducting extensive cleaning and sanitation of workstations and common areas before, during, and after each shift

4. Employing social distancing guidelines and modifications at workspaces and in break areas

5. Staggering between shift changes and breaks so that employees don’t overlap

6. Requiring face coverings at our locations – either company provided, or CDC and FDA recommended cloth face coverings

7. Relaxing attendance requirements and enhancing our paid leave policy

Unfortunately, we have been made aware of positive test results of COVID-19 among two of our employees at our facility in Horse Cave, KY. Once we were made aware, we promptly activated our protocol for a COVID-19 diagnosis, placing the diagnosed employees and those in close contact into 14 day paid quarantine leave. In addition, we performed our extensive cleaning and sanitation of the all areas in question. These actions are consistent with the recommendations from the CDC and other health officials.

As this pandemic continues, we will continue to monitor the FDA, the CDC as well as state public health authorities, and we will follow all recommendations needed for our facilities to continue to operate safely. We will also continue to follow the guidance of FDA about COVID-19 and food safety. With respect to our Horse Cave, KY facility, we continue to partner with local regulatory agencies. Per the FDA, there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. We will continue to ensure that no product is produced or shipped that does not meet our strict food safety standards."