Two Tennessee residents are arrested in Franklin, Ky. on multiple drug trafficking charges

On 5/14/2020, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force made a traffic stop on Nashville Road just south of the Wal-Mart in Franklin, Kentucky.

While speaking to the occupants, the front passenger told agents she had contraband inside the vehicle.

During a search the agents located several items of drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana in multiple forms. a variety of prescription medications.

Along with these items, agents located items used in the sales of illegal drugs and narcotics and a large sum of US currency.

Agents arrested 36-year-old Brenton Anglea of Portland TN and 55-year-old Kathy Elliot Anglea of Portland TN.

Both subjects have been charged with following and lodged at the Simpson County Jail.

IMPORTING HEROIN

TRAFF IN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST OFFENSE (HEROIN)

TRAF IN MARIJUANA (LESS THAN 8 OZ.) 1ST OFF

TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF - (< 2 GMS METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSS CONT SUB, 3RD DEGREE - DRUG UNSPECIFIED

POSS CONT SUB, 2ND DEGREE - DRUG UNSPECIFIED