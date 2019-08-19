Two WKU football players dismissed after weekend incidents

Two Western Kentucky University football players have been dismissed from the team after separate shots fired incidents over the weekend.

"Quinton Baker and Preston Mixon were dismissed from the team as of Saturday. The team is now facing internal discipline," said Bryan Fyalkowski, Associate Director of Media Relations.

The Bowling Green Police Department said they responded to two incidents early Saturday morning, each involving a WKU Football player. The first incident was a shots fired call at 1:17 a.m. at 1140 Kentucky Street. The second was also a shots fired call at 2:42 a.m. at 12th and Center.

No arrests have been made.