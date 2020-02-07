Warren County: Two adults and toddler taken to hospital after rollover accident

Two adults and a toddler were taken to a hospital in Warren County after a wreck blamed on hazardous road conditions.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 30 on I-65 southbound just before 5 a.m. Friday where they said a driver lost control, struck the median and crossed all lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway and overturning multiple times.

The report said two of the occupants were trapped in the car when deputies arrived.

29-year-old Keeley Brooks, of Huntington, West Virginia, 31-year-old Darrell Brooks, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and the toddler were taken to the Medical Center by EMS.