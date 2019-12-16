Two arrested after police find stolen checks

On Sunday, December 15 the Glasgow Police Department responded to Fivestar on East Main Street.

Officers made contact with Amanda Nichols and Eddie Vibbert. According to the report, Nichols was attempting to destroy some checks that had been stolen from another person. Officers searched Eddie and Amanda's vehicle and located methamphetamine and syringes.

Amanda Nichols was arrested and charged with Forgery, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Control Substance.

Eddie Vibbert was also arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

