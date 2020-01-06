Two arrested after hiding from authorities

Two people were arrested Thursday after attempting to hide from authorities.

Upon arrival, two individuals ran to the back of the home. Authorities located Kyra L. Holt in a spare bedroom with more than half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.

Authorities also located Jacob D. Burton hiding in a closet. Burton was a fugitive from Warren County wanted on probation violation charges.

Both were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kyra Holt was also charged with Escape 2nd degree after she attempted to exit a patrol cruiser while handcuffed and under arrest and fleeing from the scene. Both were taken to the Hart County Jail.