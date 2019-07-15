Two people were arrested after investigation into drive by shooting in Glasgow

On July 10, the Glasgow Police Department searched a home on Tanglewood Drive in connection to a drive by shooting that occurred on July 1, on Roseville Road near Trojan Trail.

During the search police were able to locate hydrocodone, oxycodone and a shell casing that matched the casings at the scene of the shooting on July 1.

Police arrested Robert Christopher Farmer of Glasgow, for assault and other drug related charges.

On July 12, police also arrested a juvenile who police say fired the weapon during the shooting. The juvenile is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.