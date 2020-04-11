Two arrested after man found shot in legs on Morgantown Road

The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bowling Green residents Friday around 2:40 a.m. after a shooting.

Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a man that was found along the 13000 block of Morgantown Road who had been shot in the legs.

Deputies identified the victim as 25-year-old Elvis Tison, of Bowling Green, and got his statement before he was flown to a hospital in Nashville.

Deputies then went to a house on Hadley Loop Road and made contact with residents. Tison is suspected of attempted theft at this property, and when the residents confronted him in the yard/field area as he was leaving, they shot him.

During the on-scene investigation, a 12 gauge shotgun was seized.

Deputies then arrested 57-year-old Lucinda Cook, of Bowling Green, and 40-year-old Joshua White, of Bowling Green.

Lucinda Cook was charged with:

Assault - 2nd Degree,

​​​​Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree,

​​​​Assault - 3rd Degree (Police Officer),

​​​​Tampering With Physical Evidence

Joshua White was charged with:

Assault - 2nd Degree,

Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree,

Possession of Firearm By A Convicted Felon,

Tampering With Physical Evidence