Two arrested for criminal trespassing, meth possession in Edmonton

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after finding them on someone else's property with drugs.

On Saturday, November 29, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint over on Datija Lane.

Once there, officials made contact with 23-year-old Trevor Burton and 33-year-old Laura Burton, who deputies say were on the property without permission.

After a consensual search of the Burtons' car, they found meth and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor and Laura Burton were arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal trespassing, 3rd degree.