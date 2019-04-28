Two arrested in Bowling Green after trafficking investigation by local drug task forces

Two Bowling Green locals have been arrested after a multi-agency investigation found them to allegedly be involved in drug trafficking in multiple counties.

On Friday afternoon, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Eric Honshell and 33-year-old Tarah Hales at their residence on Memphis Junction Road.

Detectives had obtained a search warrant for their home, and found 4 ounces of crystal meth, 2 ounces of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, and $3,700 in cash during the search.

Honshell and Hales were charged with trafficking meth and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drug task forces were assisted by Bowling Green Police and KSP.

Authorities say the investigation will be given to the Warren County Grand Jury and that additional charges are likely.