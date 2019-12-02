Two arrested in Cave City on drug related charges

Two people were arrested in Cave City Sunday on several charges after a traffic stop.

Jerianna Cline and Billy Barbour were pulled over after being seen in a car on Broadway Street with an expired registration. According to the report, Cave City police told Cline, who was driving, that they had been given a tip that the car was associated with drug activity.

Police said after Cline gave consent to search the car, an officer found a broken glass pipe with suspected meth in the open center console. At that point, Cline and Barbour were placed under arrest. A further search of the car revealed several butane lighters, cut straws, small baggies, and a grinder with suspected marijuana inside of it.

Cline was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of control substance 1st degree, 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbour was charged with possession of control substance 1st degree, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.