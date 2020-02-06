Two arrested in Franklin on drug charges

On 2/1/2020 Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for 408 Jackson Street in Franklin Kentucky. As Agents approached 408 Jackson Street, a vehicle was observed leaving the residence. A traffic stop was conducted on this vehicle. K-9 Anita was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive alert. This vehicle was occupied by Jeff L Bass (61 of Franklin) and Tyronica L Dunn (34 of Franklin). A search of the vehicle revealed illegal drugs and a large sum of US currency. Agents located suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

Inside the residence of 408 Jackson Street Agents located additional suspected cocaine and another large sum of US currency. Approximately 6,471 US dollars was seized. The following subject was arrested and lodged at the Simpson County Detention Center

Jeff L Bass (61 of Franklin): Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (cocaine), and possession of marijuana.

More arrests are to come, as more subjects are sought on indictments. Assisting agencies include the Simpson County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin Police Department.