Two arrested in Hopkins County on drugs and other charges after leading KSP on a pursuit

Two Evansville men were arrested in Hopkins County on several charges after fleeing and evading police.

Kentucky State Police said on Saturday evening a trooper noticed a 2012 Nissan Maxima operating at a high rate of speed near the 89-mile marker on I-69 southbound.

The trooper made a traffic stop on the car, driven by 29-year-old Letarion Gines.

Gines and his passenger, 30-year-old Binnie Bryant Jr., are both of Evansville, Indiana.

During the traffic stop, Gines put his vehicle in drive and began to flee.

KSP pursued Gines for several miles until his vehicle became disabled in a ditch.

Once his vehicle was disabled, KSP said Gines got out and fled on foot but was apprehended quickly.

Bryant remained at the vehicle, and was also detained.

Further investigation revealed both Gines and Bryant were under the influence, and in possession of marijuana and handguns.

Letarion Gines was arrested and charged with the following:

-Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (Limited Access)

-Reckless Driving

-Failure to or Improper Signal

-Improper Use of Left Lane-Overtaking Vehicle

-Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

-Possession of Marijuana (Ehancement)

-Failure to Produce Insurance Card

DUI 1st

-Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

-Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

-Disregarding Stop Sign

Binnie Bryant Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

-Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

-Possession of Marijuana (Enhancement)

-Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon