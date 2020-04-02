Two arrested in Leitchfield on drug related charges during a traffic stop

A Grayson County traffic stop leads to two arrested on drug charges.

Sunday, Sergeant Norder, with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, spotted a gray Ford Fusion parked on Watershed Rd. in Leitchfield.

As Sgt. Norder approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver, 28-year-old John Mischler of Caneyville and the passenger, 35-year-old Stephanie Kincaid started shuffling things inside the vehicle.

An investigation turned up the presence of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as open containers of alcohol.

Both Mischler and Kincaid were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Open Alc. Beverage in Motor Vehicle.

In addition to those charges Kincaid was also charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree when she arrived at the Grayson County Detention Center.

A search also revealed the presence of a syringe.

Both were taken to the Grayson Count Detention Center.

*Mugshot of Kincaid was not available at time story was published.

