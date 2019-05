Two Franklin residents are indicted in connection to the death of Damain Cook in August of last year.

Willa-Jean Davenport and Alexis Oliphant, both of Franklin, are charged with complicity to murder.

Kentucky State Police say Cook was assaulted near Brown Road in August of 2018 and was taken to the hospital where he died four days later.

KSP arrested Jordan Alford, of Portland, Tennessee, and Amie Alford, of Franklin, on murder charges last year.