Two people arrested after vehicle break-in on Saturn Way

On September 4, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Saturn Way for suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects. They were identified as Destin Long, 19, of Bowling Green, and Muhamed Ademi, 19, of Alvaton.

Long was charged with theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle under $500, Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500, and several other charges. Ademi was charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking from a Vehicle Under $500, and Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500.

Both individuals were arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.