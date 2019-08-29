Two arrested in Logan County after vehicle pursuit

The Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Wednesday after a pursuit.

LCSO spotted a blue Pontiac G3 that was known to be operated by Brian Hadden of Auburn, who had several active felony warrants. When they tried to stop Hadden, deputies said he fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies chased Hadden for several miles before he stopped and was apprehended.

The woman passenger in the car, Chelse Hazel of Hopkinsville, also had several warrants from Warren County.

Hadden was charged with several counts including first degree fleeing or evading police and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense.

Hazel was charged with several counts including possession of a controlled substance first degree and first degree wanton endangerment.