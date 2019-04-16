Two arrested on burglary charges of vacant home

On Wednesday morning, April 10, Grayson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home on Barton Run Road in Clarkson.

They say the home had already been burglarized and vandalized in recent times.

A Clarkson Police officer was first on the scene and made contact with a couple, who tried to hide behind a garage in their car with a stolen trailer.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office investigation found that Danielle Gordon, of Hudson, and Anthony William, of Leitchfield, had heard that the house was vacant, and intended to help themselves to what was left behind from the previous thieves.

Officials found that the trailer had been reported stolen from an Indian Valley community resident in the Falls of Rough area.

They were jailed at Grayson County Detention Center, on charges of criminal trespassing, burglary, receiving stolen property, and drug-related charges.