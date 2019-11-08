Police: Two arrests made in 2017 Allen County murder

Two people have been charged with murder in the 2017 death of an Allen County man.

Melissa Scott and Donovan Sutton, both of Scottsville, were taken into custody Friday, November 8, by the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

Larry Whitney Jr. died on May 16, 2017 after being found with a chest wound.

At the time, police were looking for his two daughters after they were thought to be with their mother Melissa Scott.

Both children were later found at a home in Smiths Grove. Scott was initially charged with custodial interference.

Jerry Whitney, uncle of Larry Whitney Jr., told 13 News on May 31, 2017 that he didn't know what happened the night his nephew died, but he does know he and the mother of his children, Melissa Scott, had a turbulent past.

"He sat right over there in that chair about five months ago - and I'm going to go ahead and share this - and told me about how she had stabbed him," Jerry Whitney had said in that interview.

Whitney said his nephew had told him he didn't want to turn her in, because he didn't want his daughters to be without a mom.

Scott and Sutton were both charged with murder-conspiracy and taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.