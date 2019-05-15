Two charged in Bowling Green after hitting light pole, found with stolen gun and open alcoholic beverage

A woman and man have been taken to the Warren County Regional Jail after an accident off of Old Morgantown Road Tuesday night.

Bowling Green Police saw a car driving in a reckless manner on Old Morgantown Road near Rochester Avenue. Police say the passenger side front door was open while the car was moving.

Police say the car failed to stop and then ended up crashing into a light pole, coming to a stop on a curb, all while a 2-year-old sat in the back of the car.

"Well when I come in this morning at nine o'clock I noticed there was a bunch of debris back here behind me and I couldn't figure out what was going on, further I come up to look there was more debris and I could see tire marks and everything so I knew there had to have been some type of accident and then when I come into work and I talked to my boss I realized it was a fairly bad accident," said Annette Jared, who works at TKO Custom Designs on Old Morgantown Road.

Police found Brittany Rager, of Hopkinsville, unconscious in the driver's seat. She was taken to the Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was an opened beer in the driver side floorboard and a handgun on the passenger side floorboard.

Police found that the gun had been stolen.

The passenger, Antonio Rose, of Russellville, told police he did not know about the handgun or that the passenger door had been opened.

Authorities say a 2-year-old was restrained sitting in the back seat, but had become un-anchored because of the collision.

Rager was released from the Medical Center and charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Rose was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm).

Jared told 13 News the section of the roadway where the crash happened is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

"And on this end, there is a little bit of a hump so if you're coming out or you're coming this direction towards Morgantown Road you can barely see the traffic coming this way to where if you want to turn or anything," said Jared.

Across the street is the Bowling Green Learning Center.

Jared believes with so many pedestrians in the area something needs to be done.

"That's my biggest concern is people don't do the speed limit down through here and it could be something more serious than what happened last night," said Jared.

She hopes to see police patrol more often to make sure drivers go the speed limit.