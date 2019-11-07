Two charged in Tompkinsville burglary

Kentucky State Police say as they were responding to a residential burglary on Napier Street in Tompkinsville at 6:00 p.m. November 6, they were told a man on Patterson Street was trying to sell a firearm that matched the description of one stolen in the burglary to which they were responding.

Police say 23-year-old Jonathan Coe was the man on Patterson Street, and as they approached him, he took off running and tossed a pistol away just prior to surrendering. Police also found suspected methamphetamine on Coe, who was charged with receiving stolen property under 10,000, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense.

By joining efforts with Tompkinsville Police later that evening, KSP also charged 24-year-old Dillon Turner of Fountain Run with Complicity to Burglary. Both parties were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

