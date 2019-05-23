Two charged in connection with 2015 Logan County murder

Two people have been charged in connection with a 2015 murder investigation from Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested Carolyn Jane Kinder of Bowling Green for conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder investigation of Robert Wetton.

Earl Johnson, of Lewisburg, was also indicted on several charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder connected to the murder of Wetton.

Wetton was found unresponsive in a home on Ellis Road in August 2015, and was later pronounced dead.