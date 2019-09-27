Two cited for poaching ginseng from Mammoth Cave National Park

Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park say they have cited two people for poaching over 100 American ginseng roots from park lands.

Taking any plant from the park is a violation of federal law, and American ginseng is also protected by an international treaty.

Officials said they are able to track poached ginseng by marking plants with a special dye that allows them to identify roots when suspects remove them from the park, intending to sell them.

Park officials ask that anyone who sees someone who appears to be removing ginseng or other plants from the park to contact rangers at 270-758-2115.