Two dead in Wolfe Co. explosion, fire

Kentucky State Police have confirmed two deaths in a house fire in Wolfe County that happened Saturday afternoon.

KSP says they don’t believe there is any danger to the surrounding area, so no evacuations have been ordered.

Investigators say 6 people were inside the home when an explosion occurred, starting a fire. Four people escaped, but troopers say some were injured with burns. Officials do not know the current condition of the people who escaped the fire.

Two bodies were removed from the site of the fire on Sunday morning. Troopers have not identified the deceased, but say the four who escaped were all family members.

Fire investigators remain on the scene as they try to determine what led to the explosion.

___

Original Story Posted: Sat 8:30 PM, Nov 23, 2019:

Troopers are investigating an explosion that caused a house fire in Wolfe County.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home off Highway 15 south of Campton.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the explosion or fire. The Wolfe County Coroner told WKYT that he was on standby.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, but investigators say the gas company has been called out to investigate.