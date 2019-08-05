Two die in fatal collision near Burkesville

Two people died Sunday afternoon in a two-car collision four miles west of Burkesville on HWY 90.

Kentucky State Police says the preliminary investigation that 41-year-old Susan Harper, along with 42-year-old passenger Joseph Curry, both of Edmonton, were travelling east bound on KY HWY 90 in a 1995 GEO Tracker.

Harper’s vehicle struck rumble strips on the right shoulder of the roadway causing her to overcorrect and cross the west bound lane into the path of a 2011 Chevy Pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Robert Hostetler of Burkesville.

Curry was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner. Harper was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner.

Hostetler was not injured in the collision.

KSP says all parties were wearing seat belts.