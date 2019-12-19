Two escaped inmates have criminal history, police warn could be dangerous

Kentucky State Police are looking for two escaped inmates from two separate incidents, one that happened Tuesday and the other on Wednesday.

The first happened Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. Officials say 36-year-old Michael Lane walked away while on work release near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street in Bowling Green.

Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon told 13 News Lane is listed by the Department of Corrections as eligible for work release that is supervised by an armed deputy.

Lane was booked in jail for several charges including receiving stolen property of 10,000 dollars or more, theft by unlawful taking, and persistent felony offender.

Lane is a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The second incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Officials say two inmates, Kevin Allen and Matthew Hicks, escaped from Allen County Sheriff's custody while being transported to Allen County for court.

Allen is facing several charges including robbery first degree, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender.

According to previous arrest citations, Allen was indicted for robbery 1st degree by Judge John Grise in September.

In the citation police state on December 5 deputies responded to U-Haul on Campbell Lane to locate Allen who had active arrest warrants. When police arrived Allen tried to run from officers and at one point climbed on top of the roof of the storage lockers at U-Haul in an attempt to hide from police.

Police say during Wednesday's escape Allen stole a vehicle and got away from police. He is a white man, with brown eyes, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 180 pounds.

The other inmate, Matthew Hicks, was arrested not long after the escape. Police say he took the Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to the Allen County Sheriff's Department and fled from police.

According to the arrest citation, Hicks disregarded red traffic lights and made no attempt to stop for police.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop at The Medical Center and Hicks was arrested. Police state while searching the truck a loaded Colt AR-15 rifle belonging to Allen County Sheriff Jeff Cooke was found in the rear floorboard.

The arrested citation details Hicks chose to take the truck and drive to the hospital because he was having a "panic attack."

Hicks was cleared from the hospital and booked in the Warren County Regional Jail with additional charges including escape 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Michael Lane and Kevin Allen have Bowling Green addresses. KSP say they are searching Warren and surrounding counties.

Kentucky State Police say anytime an inmate escapes custody their level of desperation goes up and the community should consider them dangerous.

If anyone has information on where the two men are, please call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers can remain anonymous.