Two found with meth, synthetic marijuana at Glasgow park

With the help of their K9, Glasgow Police have made two arrests for meth possession.

On Friday, December 27, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Beaver Trail Park for a drug complaint.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Kevin DeWeese who did not give consent to search his vehicle.

Glasgow Police K9 Joe was deployed for an open-air sniff around the car where he alerted on the vehicle for narcotics. Police then found methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Kevin DeWeese was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine).

Lindsey Dodson of Glasgow was also arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense.