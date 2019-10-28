Two gubernatorial debates remain ahead of 2019 election

Kentucky's gubernatorial candidates will debate officially two more times ahead of election day.

Governor Matt Bevin (R) and Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) last faced off Saturday in Louisville.

Pensions continued to be a major theme at the debate. Bevin said he is the only governor ever to have completely funded the pension system. Beshear called for expanded gaming and the legalization of medicinal marijuana to fund pensions in the future.

Bevin said the state economy has benefited from his election.

"We have 57,000 new jobs in this state," Bevin said. "The most people working now in Kentucky in history. These are both records—record levels of exports, record levels of employment, record levels of revenue, record levels of everything positive from an economic development standpoint."

Beshear said Kentucky families are working just as hard as they always have, but the cost of living keeps going up.

"I believe that if you work a hard week, you ought to make enough money to raise your family working just that one job." Beshear said. "But I think the governor's answer shows just how out of touch he is, because our families aren't feeling that prosperity. It's all going to that out-of-state CEO."

The candidates will debate again on KET in Lexington Tuesday, October 28. They'll also debate Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University.