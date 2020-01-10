Two in Hart County charged with trafficking meth, one with falsifying identity

Police say around 6 p.m. on January 7, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office received information that 44-year-old Kimberly Deering of Bee Spring, Kentucky was possibly traveling in the area of Noah Stevenson Road with multiple outstanding warrants.

Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description of the one Deering had been seen traveling in on Noah Stevenson Road; the license plate of the vehicle returned as expired, so a traffic stop was initiated.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the female occupant gave a false name, but officers immediately recognized her to be Kimberly Deering and placed her under arrest for three outstanding warrants. Deputies smelled the distinct odor of marijuana coming from the passenger side of the vehicle and after a probable cause search was conducted, deputies found suspected methamphetamine and multiple forms of drug paraphernalia, along with a stolen debt card.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old William Saltsman of Leitchfield, Kentucky, along with Kimberly Deering were charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Additionally, Saltsman was charged with no registrations plates and Deering for giving officer false identifying information.

Both were arrested on scene and taken to the Hart County Jail.