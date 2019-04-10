Two injured during Hart County EMS patient transport

A Hart County Ambulance Service crew member and an EMT-Basic student were injured Tuesday night during the transportation of a patient to a helicopter intercept.

Two EMS employees and a student were in the patient compartment providing care for a patient while an official from the Horse Cave Fire Department was driving. When the ambulance crossed over the intersection of Mary Thomas Avenue with Maple Avenue, the rear of the EMS popped up and threw the attending crew around the patient compartment.

One crew member and the student were injured. The patient was taken to the Medical Center at Caverna until the arrival of Air Methods for transport.

The student was evaluated for back injuries in the Emergency Department and was later transferred to the University of Louisville and released.

The crew member was taken to TJ Samson Community Hospital by Hart County Ambulance Service for evaluation and treatment of back injuries and then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment of those injuries. The crew member is currently at Vanderbilt in stable condition.

No names of patients are being released due to HIPPA. The incident is still under investigation.