Two land behind bars after alleged domestic disturbance; man tries to flee police

Two people land behind bars in Edmonson County, man tried to flee police while being arrested.

According to Edmonson County Deputies, they responded to a rolling domestic disturbance and possible drunk driving complaint on Mammoth Cave Road on July 27.

Deputies found the alleged vehicle at the Minit Mart in Brownsville and both occupants admitted to having been in an argument, but no one had been assaulted.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Jadah Hopkins was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc., (.08, 1st offense) and License to be In Possession after officials say she was discovered behind the wheel of the vehicle with slurred speech and pinpoint pupils.

Police arrested her and she was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Deputies say the passenger of the vehicle, Jeremy Hopkins was told to exit the vehicle after he failed to keep his hands visible upon initial contact.

Authorities say Hopkins smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and staggered on his feet when deputies attempted to speak to him outside the vehicle.

Deputies say Hopkins admitted to having “some drinks after work”, officials then attempted to place him under arrest, but Hopkins resisted.

After being handcuffed, official say Hopkins tried to free himself of the handcuffs to the point that deputies restrained him to a chair, at which point, Hopkins attempted to walk off while still attached to the chair.

Jeremy Hopkins was initially charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd offense) and Resisting Arrest; he was later charged with Attempted Escape, 3rd Degree after he attempted to escape from the Edmonson County Deputy Jailer’s transport vehicle while en-route to Hart County Jail.