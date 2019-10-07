Two land in jail after attempted burglary in Muhlenberg County

Two people land behind bars after an attempted burglary in Muhlenberg County.

According to police, the attempted burglary happened on South Main Street, Mark Clinton Johnson attempted to unlawfully enter a family member's residence then ran from the scene.

Officials say Johnson ran into a wooded area behind the home and fired shots from a shotgun, prior to police arriving.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Police found Johnson and Misty Neal near the Greenville Water Treatment Plant.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree, Alcohol Intoxication, Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree On Foot, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Neal was arrested for Fleeing/ Evading Police 2nd Degree On Foot.