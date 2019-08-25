Two men arrested for murder after Ohio Co. UTV crash, killing Western Ky woman

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two vehicle wreck which killed a Greenville woman and injured two others.

Troopers were notified of the wreck around 1:00 a.m. by Ohio County authorities.

Preliminary investigation reveals 25-year-old Zachary Barker, of Utica, was operating a side-by-side UTV on a gravel haul road near KY 85 outside of Centertown in Ohio County.

51-year-old James H. Rone, of Centertown, was operating another side-by-side UTV traveling with Barker.

Barker failed to see Rone attempting to pass him and steered his vehicle into the driver’s side rear of Rone’s vehicle.

The collision caused Rone’s UTV to lose control and overturn multiple times.

Passengers 39-year-old Ashley L. Carver, of Greenville, and 44-year old Tonya Rone, of Centertown, and a ten-year-old juvenile were all ejected from the UTV.

Tonya Rone and the juvenile were both transported via Air Evac to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for life threatening injuries.

Their condition is currently unknown.

Ohio County Coroner’s Office pronounced Carver deceased on-scene.

Troopers determined Zachary Barker and James Rone were under the influence and both were arrested.

They were charged with Murder; Assault 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Driving Under the Influence – Aggravated Circumstances.

Troopers also arrested 49-year-old Gregory M. Barker, of Hartford, for Obstructing Emergency Responders 1st Degree; Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

All three men were transported to Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford where they are being held.

Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by Ohio County Coroner’s Office, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department; Centertown Fire Department; Ohio County EMS and Air Evac.

The investigation is on-going by Kentucky State Police.