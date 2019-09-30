Two men arrested on drug charges in Edmonson County

Edmonson County Sheriff's Deputies say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday September 28, they found a GMC pickup facing eastbound in the westbound lane of Cub Run Road.

They say the driver of the vehicle, Timothy W. Taylor (38) of Munfordville, has an active Indictment Warrant out of Grayson County for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, and Possession of Marijuana. Deputies also found suspected meth, 18 suspected codeine pills, and drug paraphernalia

A passenger in Taylor’s vehicle, David Randall Kerr, Jr. (51) of Horse Cave, was also found to have a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Taylor is charged with Obstructing a Highway. Kerr is charged with Disorderly Conduct. Both men are charged with various drug offenses.

