Two men charged with kidnapping an adult, robbery, and assault

Two men are behind bars charged with kidnapping an adult and several other offenses.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff responded to a report of a suspicious person in a wooded area near Highway 62 E Nelson Creek December 15.

The man was found near the roadway and stated he had been taken at gunpoint by two male suspects, stripped of his clothing and personal items, then left in the wooded area.

On December 16, after receiving multiple search warrants for residences, vehicles, and cell phones, two male suspects were arrested.

33-year-old Taylon Whitney, Hopkinsville, and 24-year-old Tyler Noffsinger, Central City, were both arrested and charged with Kidnapping Adult, Robbery 1st degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Whitney and Noffsinger were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Deputy Rose was assisted in this investigation by Deputy Alex Piper, The Greenville Police Department, Central City Police Department, and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.