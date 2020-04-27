Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen Co.

The Allen County Health Department has announced 2 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County.

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting the people who may have been in contact with the individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 12 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently 5 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with the remainder of 7 in quarantine at home.