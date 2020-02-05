Two new recruits hired on by Bowling Green Police Department

Tuesday evening, two new Bowling Green Police Officer recruits were approved at the City Commission meeting.

According to Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash Facebook, Poe Meh and Tevin Bryant-Barksdale were approved.

Bowling Green Police confirmed that Meh is the city's first-ever Karenni police officer recruit.

The two recruits are from the department's fall application process.

Nash said there were over 110 applicants, 38 applicants who attended Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) testing, 33 who passed POPS, eight interviewed and two individuals eventually being hired.

Bryant-Barksdale and Meh are graduates of local high schools in the Bowling Green area.