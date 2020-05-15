Two patients at T.J. Samson recover from COVID-19 after fighting for weeks

T.J. Samson Regional Health is celebrating the recovery of two elderly patients who recovered from COVID-19.

According to their Facebook page, Edna Melson was in the hospital for 20 days and on a ventilator for part of her day. She is now heading home after her beating a battle with COVID-19.

"Edna Melson says she is happy to be going home with family, and most of all she is very excited to see her grandbabies," the Facebook post said.

Additionally, William Wheeler was in the COVID-19 unit for nearly two weeks and will continue his recovery in a rehab facility before going home.

Join us in congratulating these two patients for beating COVID-19.