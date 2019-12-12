Two people file to run for State House District 22

FRANKFORT, Ky, (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office, two Republicans have filed for Wilson Stone's seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives after he decided not to seek re-election.
Shawn McPherson is a business leader with a background in real estate and health care.
Brian "Tiger" Gann has also filed to run for the seat. Gann ran against incumbent Wilson Stone in the 2018 election.
Wilson Stone, a Scottsville Democrat, has served in the House since 2009.
He decided not to seek re-election.