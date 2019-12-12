Two people file to run for State House District 22

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office, two Republicans have filed for Wilson Stone's seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives after he decided not to seek re-election.

Shawn McPherson is a business leader with a background in real estate and health care.

Brian "Tiger" Gann has also filed to run for the seat. Gann ran against incumbent Wilson Stone in the 2018 election.

Wilson Stone, a Scottsville Democrat, has served in the House since 2009.

He decided not to seek re-election.