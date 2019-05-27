Two people killed in crash near Burkesville, one man charged with DUI

One young man is in jail, charged with DUI, and two people are dead after a wreck near Burkesville.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Saturday night, six miles east of Burkesville on KY 90.

Troopers say the crash happened after 11:00 p.m. that night.

According to preliminary investigations, 28-year-old Christian Parrish of Burkesville was driving a 2000 Ford headed east on KY 90 when he crossed into the oncoming westbound lane, hitting a 2012 Nissan head on.

State Police say 67-year-old Barbara Arms of Burkesville was driving the Nissan and 74-year-old Bobby Arms was in the passenger seat. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Parrish was taken to Cumberland County Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Parrish was arrested and charged with DUI 1st and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.