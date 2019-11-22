Two people shot in Franklin

Franklin Police responded to a disturbance at 1:13 p.m. at 809 Spears Avenue in Franklin Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene they located 66-year-old Paula D. Cashman of Nashville in the driveway holding a revolver.

Cashman told officers she had shot two women inside the residence. Officers located the two victims, Linda Overstreet and Catherine Root. Both of them were taken to Tr-State Skyline Medical Center in Nashville by Franklin-Simpson EMS.

Cashman was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, and receiving a stolen firearm. She was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center.