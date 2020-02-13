Two people taken to hospital following Pike County train derailment

Officials confirm two CSX employees have been taken to the hospital following the Thursday morning derailment in the Ratliff Bottom/Draffin area of Pike County.

WYMT reports people have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.

In a post from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 Facebook page, Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said the employees were in "pretty good shape".

Tackett says while the chemicals are considered a flammable hazardous material, there is no evidence of danger at the moment.

