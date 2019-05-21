Two plead guilty to charges in connection with Butler County double murder

Two people pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a Butler County double murder.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Kayla Ford and Helen Rone pleaded guilty to 1st degree hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in Butler Circuit Court.

Kentucky State Police investigated a double murder in Butler County in November 2016 where two bodies, later identified as 28-year-old Cory Hampton and 17-year-old Brittany Tomes, were found in a burning car on Region-Reedyville Road in Roundhill.

Charles Lindsey is the only person charged with murder in the case, the other three suspects involved Helen Rone, Kayla Ford and Arlexis Kawai, were facing lesser charges with Kawai pleading guilty to hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in 2018.

Butler County Commonwealth's Attorney Blake Chambers says he will recommend probation at sentencing scheduled for July 31 on the condition Rone and Ford will testify truthfully at Lindsey's trial.

