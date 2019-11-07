Two suspects wanted in connection to Bowling Green gas station robbery

The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for two suspects connected to a robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Police were on the scene at the Gulf Gas Station on Morgantown Road around 11 p.m. Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said two men entered the building and threatened the clerk with handguns.

The clerk complied to the suspects' demands and was not injured. No one else was in the building at the time.

Both suspects are men. One was wearing a grey hoodie. The other wore a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact BGPD at 270-393-4000.