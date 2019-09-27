Two teens taken to hospital after rollover accident in Metcalfe County

Two teens were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Metcalfe County.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Shellby Williams, of Horse Cave, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound on KY 1243 when she lost control and left the roadway overturning multiple times.

MCSO says other motorists helped Williams and her 17-year-old passenger out of the SUV.

Williams and the passenger were taken to TJ Samson Community Hospital by Barren Metcalfe EMS for treatment of their injuries.