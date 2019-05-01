Two women arrested after special needs child found in dirty home

Two women were arrested Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, a bus driver reported that he had dropped off a 5-year-old special needs student at a home without utilities and possibly no adult supervision on Longview Drive.

According to the report, police found a makeshift open cooking fire with a grate and cooking pot going in the front yard, as well as the 5-year-old playing unattended. The report said a white and blue cooler was the only functioning refrigerator and a half drank gallon of milk was on the front porch.

Police said Laura Mantlo admitted her home currently has no electricity. A phone call to the utility company revealed there had been no electricity since March 18.

The report said a BGMU technician arrived on scene and shut the water off as police were investigating. Police sad the technician told them he is constantly at the home to cut off water service.

The officer said in the report that he had been at the home before and had warned Mantlo that police would randomly stop by to make sure she was able to maintain basic needs for her and her son. Manto was warned on April 19 that action would be taken during the next visit if conditions hadn't improved.

The report said the entire home was "ransacked/dirty with trash/clothing and the only source of light they had was two lit candles in the bathroom."

The 5-year-old was described as being dressed in an extremely over-sized white t-shirt, barefoot and "did not show evidence of overall cleanliness."

Mantlo's mother, Angela Williamson, was also arrested because she was present at the previous warning about living conditions for the child.

Police said Mantlo later admitted to recently consuming both marijuana and methamphetamine.

The 5-year-old was taken into protective custody.

Mantlo and Williamson were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.