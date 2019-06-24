Two women arrested in Morgantown on multiple charges

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Morgantown Police arrested two young women on Sunday afternoon on multiple charges.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Ottis White Street. Through an investigation, 24-year-old Alicia Brown and 19-year-old Madison Westmoreland were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess and Trafficking In Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off - (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).

Additionally, Brown was charged with Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Both women were taken to the Butler County Jail.

 
