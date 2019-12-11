Ty Storey and DeAngelo Malone honored by Conference USA

This was a successful day for the WKU Football program. Not only did head coach Tyson Helton win Coach of the year in Conference USA, but quarterback Ty Storey walked away with the Newcomer of the Year award. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone couldn't be left out as he took home Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.

His first and only year on the hill was one to remember for Ty Storey. Storey has gone 7-2 in nine games as the WKU starting quarterback, completing 206-of-294 passes for 2,209 yards, with 12 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His 70.1% completion rate is seventh in the nation, behind only Heisman Trophy finalists Joe Burrow of LSU and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and a few others. The Charleston, Ark., native has added 105 carries for 246 net yards (369 gained, 123 lost) and seven rushing scores; while also catching an eight-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Lucky Jackson for good measure.

Malone is WKU's first league Defensive Player of the Year since linebacker Xavius Boyd and defensive end Quanterus Smith went back-to-back in the Sun Belt Conference in 2013 and 2012, respectively. Meanwhile, Storey matched quarterback Mike White's honor in 2016 as the Hilltoppers' second C-USA Newcomer of the Year in six seasons in the league.

Malone anchored the top scoring defense in the league, ranking tied for fourth in the country with 21.0 tackles for loss and 11th in the nation with 11.5 sacks. The Atlanta, Ga., native set the WKU FBS Era record (since 2009) in tackles for loss, while becoming only the fourth defender in all-time Hilltopper history with double-digit quarterback takedowns. Malone ranks tied for 87th in the country with 7.5 total tackles per game, which is 1.5 more than the next-best trench defender.