WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Officially in Bowling Green, we hit 94° making it the hottest day of 2019 thus far! A very typical August pattern settles in for the rest of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. Look for sunny days and mainly clear nights with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will see rain chances hold off until Sunday afternoon.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid

High 88, Low 65, winds NW-8

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds N-7

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 69, winds S-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams