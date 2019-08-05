Typical Summer Weather Pattern Continues

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, August 5, 2019
After the Sunday rains, we will see sunshine return for Monday along with warm and humid readings around 90°. While most will stay dry, there will be the possibility of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. With two incoming fronts this week, there will be enough moisture and instability to cause scattered showers and thunderstorms - mainly in the afternoon hours - each day through the weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms
High 90, Low 69, winds Calm
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat'd Showers and Thunderstorms
High 88, Low 70, winds SW-8
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms
High 89, Low 69, winds NW-7
